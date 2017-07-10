Video: Chelsea striker with a needle in his arm

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi got worst possible return to pre-season training today.

The Belgium international, who is scared of needles, turned up for duty at the Blues’ Cobham training base today and was soon whisked away to give a blood sample to a member of the club’s medical team.

Batshuayi recorded the moment the needle went into his arm to share with his fans on social media.

He poked fun at transfer speculation by saying that Chelsea is literally in his blood.

When ppl asking me where I'm going but Chelsea's LITERALLY in my blood right now 💉💙 .. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4whOqm1mQT — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) July 10, 2017