Video: Chelsea warming up ahead of Inter Milan game

Chelsea are on the pitch at Singapore’s National Stadium to warm up for the final game of their pre-season tour of the Far East.

The Premier League champions face Italian side Inter Milan today.

Newly appointed captain Gary Cahill led his team-mates out on to the pitch to begin their final preparations for the game.

Among those following Cahill out of the tunnel was club record signing Alvaro Morata, who will make his first start for the Blues.