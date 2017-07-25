Video: Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata after playing vs Bayern Munich

The video below shows Chelsea’s club record signing Alvaro Morata after making his first appearance for the club.

The Spain international, aged 24, came off the bench during today’s 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich at the National Stadium in Singapore. It was his near-post flick that allowed Michy Batshuayi to score and give the Blues the chance to push for a late equaliser.

As Morata left the stadium to return to the team bus, he stopped to pose for photos and sign autographs for Chelsea fans.