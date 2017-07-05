Video: Eric Dier wipes the windscreen with his backside, Dele Alli films

Tottenham Hotspur midfield duo Eric Dier and Dele Alli have continued their bromance with a summer holiday together.

The Spurs stars are on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos. Dier took his hire car to collect Alli – either from the airport or his accomodation, it’s not clear – only for his windscreen wipers to fail him.

Dele Alli takes video of Eric Dier on holiday… pic.twitter.com/9OZQomTh0g — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 5, 2017

With dusty conditions and no doubt more than a few flies causing difficult driving conditions, Dier hatched a plan to solve the problem by pulling over, climbing onto the bonnet and clean the dirt away by essentially performing a lapdance for the car.

Alli was on hand to document and share with the world the moment Dier cleaned the windscreen with his backside.