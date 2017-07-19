Video: Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink dives over the line in dads’ sports day race, John Terry gets it on camera

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink had an embarrassing end to his participation in the dads’ race at sports day when he tumbled over the finish line.

To make matters worse, his former Chelsea team-mate John Terry was in the crowd to capture the whole thing on camera and share it with the world.

Hasselbaink, who was most recently employed as manager of Queens Park Rangers, faced some stiff competition in the race and was straining to get the victory.

But he strained too hard and was left to dive over the finish line.

Terry observed: “When @official_jfhasselbaink decided to run in the Dads race at school. The nervous look after his tumble to see if I was filming.”

Here is Terry’s footage:

