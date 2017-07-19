Video: Former Chelsea youngster Dom Solanke scores his first Liverpool goal

Liverpool’s summer signing Dom Solanke has scored his first goal for the club in today’s pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace.

The former Chelsea starlet came off the bench in the Premier League Asia Trophy game and found the net with an excellent finish from outside the penalty area. Not a bad way to make an impression on manager Jurgen Klopp and the club’s supporters.

Klopp’s reaction indicated that he was indeed impressed with Solanke’s contribution. You can see the goal and Klopp’s response in the video below.