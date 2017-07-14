 Skip to main content

Video: Former Man Utd winger unveiled at new club

Former Manchester United youngster Adnan Januzaj has been unveiled at his new club Real Sociedad.

The Belgium international, aged 22, completed his transfer to the Spanish side yesterday.

Januzaj was touted as the future of United when he burst onto the scene under David Moyes in 2013/14. But he struggled to make an impression under Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho and spent time on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland. He has now been allowed to leave on a permanent transfer for an inital fee of £8m.

The winger shared video footage from his unveiling on Twitter.

