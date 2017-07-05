Video: Jesse Lingard stops his car for a kickabout with some kids

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard reduced a group of boys to hysterics by stopping his car for them – and that was before he joined in their kickabout.

The youngsters were clearly stunned when they spotted the United man, with one of them actually letting out of scream when it was confirmed that Lingard was in the car.

.. @JesseLingard got the young supporters screaming 😅 pic.twitter.com/Z46fsdyyzo — Link Up TV (@linkuptv) July 4, 2017

England international Lingard – clearly amused by the reaction he was getting – then hopped out of his motor for a quick game with the kids on a piece of grass on a housing estate.