Video: Jesse Lingard’s goal vs Real Madrid from brilliant Anthony Martial assist

Was Anthony Martial’s disappointing 2016/17 just a second season slump for the Manchester United youngster?

On the evidence of his efforts against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in California overnight, it might just have been.

The France international looked back to his brilliant best of 2015/16 as he danced through the Madrid defence to put the opening goal on a plate for team-mate Jesse Lingard.

Amazing run from Martial to set up Lingard to make it 1-0! #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/tX1sEQ0yIi — United Report (@ManUtdReport_) July 23, 2017

United eventually won the game on penalties after being pegged back to 1-1 by the Spanish champions.