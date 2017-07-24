Video: Jesse Lingard’s goal vs Real Madrid from brilliant Anthony Martial assist
Was Anthony Martial’s disappointing 2016/17 just a second season slump for the Manchester United youngster?
On the evidence of his efforts against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in California overnight, it might just have been.
The France international looked back to his brilliant best of 2015/16 as he danced through the Madrid defence to put the opening goal on a plate for team-mate Jesse Lingard.
Amazing run from Martial to set up Lingard to make it 1-0! #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/tX1sEQ0yIi
— United Report (@ManUtdReport_) July 23, 2017
United eventually won the game on penalties after being pegged back to 1-1 by the Spanish champions.
