Video: John Terry’s first interview as an Aston Villa player

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has given his first interview since joining Aston Villa.

The former England skipper, aged 36, was confirmed as a Villa player earlier today and sat down with his new club’s in-house media team to discuss his free transfer to Villa Park.

Terry said he is delighted to be joining Villa.

You can hear what else he had to say about leaving the Blues after 22 years and linking up with Steve Bruce’s squad in the video below:

