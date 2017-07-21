Video: Jose Mourinho assesses Romelu Lukaku impact

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he could not be happier with Romelu Lukaku after his impressive start to life at the club.

Speaking after the Belgium international scored the opening goal in last night’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, the United boss praised the efforts of his £75m summer signing from Everton.

He branded the 24-year-old a team player and gave a glowing appraisal of his efforts in holding up the ball for his team-mates.

You can see what he had to say about Lukaku in his post-match interview in Houston in the video below.