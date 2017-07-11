Video: Jose Mourinho reveals Man Utd goalkeeper rotation plan

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his plans to rotate his goalkeepers during their pre-season tour of the USA.

Mourinho went over to greet the club’s in-house TV channel at pre-season training yesterday. When it became clear that presenter Stewart Gardner and United players turned pundits Paddy Crerand and David May had been hoping for a bit more than a handshake, the Portuguese boss decided to give them a snippet of team news.

He revealed that Argentina international Sergio Romero will not be involved in Saturday’s game against LA Galaxy. Instead he will give 45 minutes to David De Gea and youngster Joel Pereira will play for the other half.

United then face Real Salt Lake on July 18. De Gea will play no part in that game, with Romero and Pereira taking a half each.

And Mourinho plans to leave Pereira out of the derby clash against Manchester City on July 21. De Gea and Romero will share goalkeeping duties in that game.

The United boss said: “The first match, Romero does not play. We play David for 45 and the kid [Pereira] for 45.

“In the second match, David does not play. We play the kid for 45 and Romero for 45. The third match against Man City, we don’t play Joel. We will play David for 45 and Romero for 45.”