Video: Kyle Walker’s first Man City interview

Manchester City’s new signing Kyle Walker has given his first interview since joining the club.

The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back, aged 27, sat down with City’s in-house media team to discuss his £50m move to the Etihad Stadium.

Walker said it felt “surreal” to be at City having spent so long at what he described as his “previous club” for so long.

He could not hide his excitement and nervousness at the prospect of working under City coach Pep Guardiola, although he admitted that he had not yet had an in-depth conversation with the former Barcelona boss.

