Video: Kylian Mbappe teases Arsenal fans
Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has teased Arsenal fans who are hoping the wonderkid will join their club this summer.
The Gunners are reportedly vying with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to sign the 18-year-old France international.
So Mbappe set a few pulses racing when he took to Twitter to promise, in French, a big announcement.
After stirring things up for a while in a video accompanying the tweet, the teenager made his announcement: he has a new pair of boots.
Grande annonce ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Yyynx51VQF
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 14, 2017