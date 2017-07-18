Video: Liverpool players send farewell message to Lucas Leiva

Liverpool’s players have recorded a farewell video message to Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva after he completed his transfer to Lazio.

Lucas, aged 30, finalised a £5m switch to the Italian side this evening and ended his 10 years of service at Anfield.

Led by captain Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool squad paid tribute to their former team-mate from their pre-season tour to Hong Kong.

You can hear what they had to say about Lucas in the video below.