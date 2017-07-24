Video: Liverpool target Naby Keita makes up with team-mate he injured in training

RB Leipzig have sought to limit further speculation linking midfielder Naby Keita with a transfer to Liverpool by posting a video of him making up with team-mate Diego Demme.

As we told you earlier, Demme limped out of a pre-season training session with a knee injury after a revenge tackle from a frustrated Keita.

But a video has emerged this evening in which the pair are seen shaking hands and Demme insisting there are no hard feelings between them.

Keita’s only input is: “All good.”

Here’s the video:

Naby means no harm 😅 Diego #Demme has a message for #DieRotenBullen fans and a special physiotherapist too! pic.twitter.com/t8kccgCJC8 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 24, 2017