Video: Man Utd man takes out photographer with wayward pass

Marouane Fellaini’s place at Manchester United has been repeatedly called into question since he arrived at Old Trafford.

For the many things he brings to the United squad, a deft first touch and passing range are probably not high on the list.

A club photographer found that out the hard way as he attempted to get some pictures of United’s training session in Los Angeles.

Fellaini’s wayward first-time pass hit the photographer on the head and prompted a pained expression.

Anthony Martial managed to see the funny side.