Video: Man Utd players entertaining themselves on tour

No doubt Manchester United’s players are working hard on their pre-season tour of the USA as they prepare for the 2017/18 campaign and a return to the Champions League.

But the trip is not without its downtime and United have released a video showing some of the things the players are getting up to to keep themselves out of trouble and entertained.

Activities includes (presumably alcohol-free) beer pong, a football and buckets equivalent of beer pong, cup-flipping and miniature basketball.