Video: Man Utd star shows off his piano skills
Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has been demonstrating that his skills extend beyond the football pitch.
The Spain international shared video footage to his Twitter account showing him playing the piano during United’s pre-season tour of the USA. It turns out that midfield isn’t the only place where Mata is a maestro.
In an accompanying tweet he delivered the sad news that there are no tickets available for his world tour. He tagged a couple of his piano heroes in the post.
Sorry guys no available tickets for my World Tour 2017. 😬🎼🎹 #SoldOut #TheJuanTour @LudovicoEinaud @JRhodesPianist @KygoMusic pic.twitter.com/50mSp6fZdv
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 26, 2017