Video: Man Utd’s Scott McTominay reacts to scoring vs Valerenga

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay has been talking about scoring in last night’s pre-season friendly against Valerenga in Norway.

The 20-year-old scored the third goal in a 0-3 win for United as their pre-season tour returned to European shores.

McTominay, who broke into the first team at the end of last season, spoke of finding the net being an amazing feeling. He is also clearly embracing the situation in which he finds himself.

Here’s what he had to say in his post-match interview.