Video: Mohamed Salah vs Divock Origi in Rock, Paper, Scissors
Salah settling in nicely! 👊✋️✌️ pic.twitter.com/gC4nmRJFjU
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 17, 2017
Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah seems to be settling in with his new team-mates.
The Egypt international joined his new team-mates for a trip to Hong Kong to take part in the Asia Trophy pre-season tournament.
Any pre-season tour entails a fair bit of downtime for the players and for Jurgen Klopp’s squad that meant a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.
Salah took on Belgian striker Divock Origi.
Vice-captain James Milner was beautifully cast as the Rock, Paper, Scissors adjudicator. Even his Boring Milner Twitter parody would be proud of that one.
