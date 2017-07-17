 Skip to main content

Video: Mohamed Salah vs Divock Origi in Rock, Paper, Scissors

Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah seems to be settling in with his new team-mates.

The Egypt international joined his new team-mates for a trip to Hong Kong to take part in the Asia Trophy pre-season tournament.

Any pre-season tour entails a fair bit of downtime for the players and for Jurgen Klopp’s squad that meant a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Salah took on Belgian striker Divock Origi.

Vice-captain James Milner was beautifully cast as the Rock, Paper, Scissors adjudicator. Even his Boring Milner Twitter parody would be proud of that one.



