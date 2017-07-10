Video: Philippe Coutinho paraded on pitch, holds another club’s shirt aloft

Many Liverpool fans are having nightmares about seeing Philippe Coutinho being paraded for fans of another club and holding their shirt aloft this summer.

Fortunately, for now at least, the Brazil international is not being unveiled at Barcelona but paying a visit to former club Vasco da Gama.

Coutinho is back in his homeland and was on the pitch at Vasco’s 21,000-capacity ground ahead of their Rio De Janeiro derby clash with rivals Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A yesterday.