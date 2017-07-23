Video and Photos: Alvaro Morata’s first Chelsea training session

Chelsea’s club record signing Alvaro Morata has taken part in his first training session for his new team.

After joining the Blues on Friday, the Spain international flew to Singapore to join their pre-season tour.

He was joined by his new team-mates earlier today when they arrived from the previous leg of the tour in China. It was soon time to get down to work.

You can see a video of Morata making his way out at the start of his session and photos of him participating in training below.

😎 @AlvaroMorata heading out to training for the first time as a Chelsea player! #CFCTour 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/DzbD2Gn1GI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 23, 2017

first training with the team! 🔵🔵 A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:47am PDT