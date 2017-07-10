Video and Photos: Arsenal fly to Australia for pre-season tour
Arsenal’s players have flown to Australia for the start of their pre-season tour.
The Gunners boarded a flight to Sydney yesterday as they prepare to get their 2017/18 preparations into full swing.
Given their shirt sponsor and the name of their stadium, Arsenal’s choice of airline will not come as a major surprise.
Among those on the plane was new signing Alexandre Lacazette.
Here are a selection of photos and videos showing the Gunners boarding their plane and onboard the flight.
Australia, we're on our way 🇦🇺
Follow us on Instagram for more pic.twitter.com/93eEh6V32q
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 9, 2017
#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/F7rOgYHMVt
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 9, 2017
#LacaNewSigning 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ttkHDVq1si
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 9, 2017
〽️ @MesutOzil1088 #ArsenalInSydney pic.twitter.com/GM6fV6E18I
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 9, 2017
🇫🇷🇫🇷#ArsenalInSydney pic.twitter.com/NKhCoTP62M
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 10, 2017
Off to Australia 🇦🇺 with my brother Mo #Gunners #Preseason #TakeaFlightTakeaFlight ✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/TF679fAQ0V
— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) July 9, 2017
Off to Australia 🇦🇺 #arsenaltour2017 @D_Ospina1 @_nachomonreal pic.twitter.com/I0GceoDs4d
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 9, 2017