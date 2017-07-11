 Skip to main content

Video and Photos: Chelsea players in pre-season training

Premier League champions Chelsea returned to pre-season training yesterday and have been getting to work preparing to defend their title and return to the Champions League after a season away.

While some of their rivals have already jetted off to start pre-season tours, the Blues are doing a week at their Cobham base before departing. That’s why this selection of photos and video are taken in familiar surroundings.

Summer signing Willy Caballero was among those in action.

