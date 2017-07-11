Video and Photos: Chelsea players in pre-season training
Premier League champions Chelsea returned to pre-season training yesterday and have been getting to work preparing to defend their title and return to the Champions League after a season away.
While some of their rivals have already jetted off to start pre-season tours, the Blues are doing a week at their Cobham base before departing. That’s why this selection of photos and video are taken in familiar surroundings.
Summer signing Willy Caballero was among those in action.
Our goalkeepers can get pretty competitive at head tennis! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pje0f2T32i
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 11, 2017
💥Taking aim in training today! pic.twitter.com/ME1xFup57w
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 11, 2017
Day two of pre-season coming up… pic.twitter.com/gk8xFu675U
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 11, 2017
First session of the preseason finished!! 💪🏻 Let's go for the second one! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/NqrlSCUEJO
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 10, 2017