Video and Photos: Chelsea players in pre-season training

Premier League champions Chelsea returned to pre-season training yesterday and have been getting to work preparing to defend their title and return to the Champions League after a season away.

While some of their rivals have already jetted off to start pre-season tours, the Blues are doing a week at their Cobham base before departing. That’s why this selection of photos and video are taken in familiar surroundings.

Summer signing Willy Caballero was among those in action.

A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Our goalkeepers can get pretty competitive at head tennis! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pje0f2T32i — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 11, 2017

💥Taking aim in training today! pic.twitter.com/ME1xFup57w — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 11, 2017

Day two of pre-season coming up… pic.twitter.com/gk8xFu675U — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 11, 2017

First session of the preseason finished!! 💪🏻 Let's go for the second one! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/NqrlSCUEJO — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 10, 2017

A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:00am PDT