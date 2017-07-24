Video and Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Bayern Munich game

Chelsea’s players have been training in the stadium in Singapore ahead of their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich.

The Blues face the German champions tomorrow in the next leg of their tour of the Far East. Before that, there was time to familiarise themselves with the ground and do some preparation work today in front of fans at an open training session.

Striker Michy Batshuayi was the two-goal hero against Arsenal over the weekend, but he found team-mate Willy Caballero a tougher proposition. He eventually beat the goalkeeper at the third time of asking.

A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:25am PDT