Video and Photos: Chelsea training in Beijing

Chelsea’s players have taken part in their first training session in China after arriving in Beijing to start their pre-season tour.

Head coach Antonio Conte gave his players a workout in humid conditions in the Chinese capital.

Here are a selection of video and photos from today’s training session, which included a visit to Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks for the warm-up.

The Blues face Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday, then travel to Singapore to face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

