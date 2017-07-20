Video and Photos: Chelsea training in Beijing
Chelsea’s players have taken part in their first training session in China after arriving in Beijing to start their pre-season tour.
Head coach Antonio Conte gave his players a workout in humid conditions in the Chinese capital.
Here are a selection of video and photos from today’s training session, which included a visit to Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks for the warm-up.
We're off to training! #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/0kG4567fMN
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 20, 2017
.@willianborges88 meeting some guests on his way out to training… #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/CbEv2SjWw2
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 20, 2017
First session – warming up… #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/prFxeGKKXg
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 20, 2017
Hard work this morning. It's hot and humid here in Beijing. We'll have further updates a little later on. #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/uCWOEjeMqZ
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 20, 2017
The Blues face Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday, then travel to Singapore to face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.