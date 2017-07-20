Video and Photos: Chelsea training in Beijing

Chelsea’s players have taken part in their first training session in China after arriving in Beijing to start their pre-season tour.

Head coach Antonio Conte gave his players a workout in humid conditions in the Chinese capital.

Here are a selection of video and photos from today’s training session, which included a visit to Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks for the warm-up.

Hard work this morning. It's hot and humid here in Beijing. We'll have further updates a little later on. #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/uCWOEjeMqZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 20, 2017

The Blues face Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday, then travel to Singapore to face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.