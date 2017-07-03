Video and Photos: Man Utd players pose in 2017/18 home kit

Manchester United have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2017/18 season.

The Red Devils launched the new strip this morning and published photos and video footage of several of their star players wearing it.

Summer signing Victor Lindelof is among those featured posing in the new gear, which, like last season’s kit, is designed by Adidas and sponsored by US car manufacturer Chevrolet.

It feature up a button-up round collar, while Adidas’ trademark three stripes only extend across the shoulders.

The shirt is vaguely reminiscent of the British and Irish Lions’ rugby jersey from 2009.

