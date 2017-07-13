Video and Photos: Man Utd training in LA
Manchester United’s pre-season training has been continuing in Los Angeles.
Ahead of their first friendly of the summer against local Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy this weekend, the Red Devils have been working up a sweat in the California sunshine.
Among the highlights was a neat backheel finish into a tiny goal by youngster Demetri Mitchell, who made his debut at the end of last season.
You will find video footage of that and much more in the selection of photos and videos below.
The lads are here! Switch over to #MUTV now to watch live training on #MUTOUR… pic.twitter.com/mNG0D6YEN1
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2017
Coming on leaps and bounds in training! #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/zgT5T2s62P
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2017
Up and at 'em! @AnthonyMartial #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/cLQUKCjwAU
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2017
More pre-season prep in the States… #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/WwuZP52rc1
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2017
Focused on the objective!
Focado no objetivo!@manutd #manchesterunited #RedDevils pic.twitter.com/8CQ08T3jO4
— Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) July 12, 2017
The hard work continues in LA!
Watch more #MUTOUR training action via #MUTV: https://t.co/tiERXsgCt2 pic.twitter.com/D5uFlD3buN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2017
⚽ #MUTOUR @UCLA pic.twitter.com/WJiDnDQeE2
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) July 12, 2017
Training pic.twitter.com/ednd1He3qM
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 12, 2017
Focused ⚽️ @ManUtd #MUTOUR #mickimagic pic.twitter.com/rC4bbGScal
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) July 13, 2017
Take a bow, @DemetriMitche11! #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/TmZslvywD0
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2017
That assist from @AnthonyMartial!
Check out #MUTV for more #MUTOUR highlights: https://t.co/oeO9koj1rc pic.twitter.com/T3wpe5WGzl
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2017