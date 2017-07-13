 Skip to main content

Video and Photos: Man Utd training in LA

Manchester United’s pre-season training has been continuing in Los Angeles.

Ahead of their first friendly of the summer against local Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy this weekend, the Red Devils have been working up a sweat in the California sunshine.

Among the highlights was a neat backheel finish into a tiny goal by youngster Demetri Mitchell, who made his debut at the end of last season.

You will find video footage of that and much more in the selection of photos and videos below.

More Articles

Tweets: Alexandre Lacazette and Arsenal team-mates react to 2-0 win over Sydney FC

Spurs accept £50m bid from Man City for Kyle Walker

Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores a goal on his first Arsenal appearance