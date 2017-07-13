Video and Photos: Man Utd training in LA

Manchester United’s pre-season training has been continuing in Los Angeles.

Ahead of their first friendly of the summer against local Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy this weekend, the Red Devils have been working up a sweat in the California sunshine.

Among the highlights was a neat backheel finish into a tiny goal by youngster Demetri Mitchell, who made his debut at the end of last season.

You will find video footage of that and much more in the selection of photos and videos below.

The lads are here! Switch over to #MUTV now to watch live training on #MUTOUR… pic.twitter.com/mNG0D6YEN1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2017