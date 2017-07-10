Video and Photos: Romelu Lukaku in Man Utd training
Hours after his transfer to Manchester United was officially confirmed, Romelu Lukaku has taken part in his first training session with his team-mates.
United’s squad have now linked up with Lukaku and Paul Pogba, who were holidaying in Los Angeles, for the start of their pre-season tour of the USA.
Lukaku and his new colleagues worked up something of a sweat in the LA heat.
Here is a video and a selection of photos from today’s first training session of the tour.
The first day of training on #MUTOUR, featuring new boys @RomeluLukaku9 and @vlindelof… pic.twitter.com/DIw8wCSxTs
The #MUFC new boys in action on day one of #MUTOUR. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6sSwbMorqY
First training session in LA #preseason 🔴 pic.twitter.com/nlgHTmU7ZO
