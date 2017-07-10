 Skip to main content

Video and Photos: Romelu Lukaku in Man Utd training

Hours after his transfer to Manchester United was officially confirmed, Romelu Lukaku has taken part in his first training session with his team-mates.

United’s squad have now linked up with Lukaku and Paul Pogba, who were holidaying in Los Angeles, for the start of their pre-season tour of the USA.

Lukaku and his new colleagues worked up something of a sweat in the LA heat.

Here is a video and a selection of photos from today’s first training session of the tour.

