Video and Photos: Spurs players go to Disney World

Tottenham Hotspur are in Orlando, Florida, ahead of their pre-season friendly against Paris Saint-Germain later today.

With a bit of free time on their hands the day before the game, some of the Spurs players took the opportunity to pay a visit to the Disney World theme park.

Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli, Ben Davies and Harry Winks were among those who decided to take a trip to the Magic Kingdom.

Here are some photos and a video from their visit.

Thank you for having us today, @WaltDisneyWorld! Stay tuned to @SpursOfficial for the full feature coming soon… 🏰 🎢 🇺🇸 #SpursInUSA pic.twitter.com/AoNA3hym2x — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2017

A visit to Orlando wouldn't be complete without a trip to @WaltDisneyWorld! 🇺🇸 #SpursInUSA pic.twitter.com/mAMuDjTodJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 21, 2017