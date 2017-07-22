 Skip to main content

Video and Photos: Spurs players go to Disney World

Tottenham Hotspur are in Orlando, Florida, ahead of their pre-season friendly against Paris Saint-Germain later today.

With a bit of free time on their hands the day before the game, some of the Spurs players took the opportunity to pay a visit to the Disney World theme park.

Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli, Ben Davies and Harry Winks were among those who decided to take a trip to the Magic Kingdom.

Here are some photos and a video from their visit.

