Video: Romelu Lukaku discusses his first Man Utd goal
Manchester United new boy Romelu Lukaku has given his reaction to scoring his first goal for the club.
The £75m former Everton striker found the net for the first time in a United shirt when he scored the winner in a pre-season friendly against Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake last time.
Lukaku dealt with his goal in a fairly matter of fact manner, pointing out that he knows he is at United to score goals.
Here is his post-match interview:
"I'm here to score goals."
Job done tonight then, @RomeluLukaku9! 💪 Watch more player interviews on #MUTV: https://t.co/vUU4SB9xdO pic.twitter.com/nVxpcqIXGX
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2017
