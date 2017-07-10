Video: Romelu Lukaku interviewed by Paul Pogba

Romelu Lukaku has given his first interview since signing for Manchester United – and a little known journalist by the name of Paul Pogba was the man chosen to ask the questions.

The pair were holidaying together in Los Angeles as Lukaku’s £75m transfer from Everton played out, so Pogba definitely had the inside scoop on how the deal was progressing.

With the move officially completed this evening, France international and club record signing Pogba sat down with Belgium international, the club’s second most expensive signing and his new team-mate Lukaku to ask some questions.

Here is the resulting interview: