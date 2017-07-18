Video: Romelu Lukaku scores his first Man Utd goal
Manchester United’s new signing Romelu Lukaku has scored his first goal for the club.
The Belgium international, bought from Everton for £75m earlier this month, found the net in United’s pre-season friendly against Real Salt Lake overnight.
Lukaku scored the winner on 38 minutes as United came from behind to record a 1-2 victory.
He kept his cool on the edge of the penalty area to go round the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the back of the net.
Lukaku with his debut goal for #MUFC
RSL 1 #MUFC 2#MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/ou9LiXwYGo
— Man United Broadcast (@manutd_brdcst) July 18, 2017
