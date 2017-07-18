Video: Romelu Lukaku scores his first Man Utd goal

Manchester United’s new signing Romelu Lukaku has scored his first goal for the club.

The Belgium international, bought from Everton for £75m earlier this month, found the net in United’s pre-season friendly against Real Salt Lake overnight.

Lukaku scored the winner on 38 minutes as United came from behind to record a 1-2 victory.

He kept his cool on the edge of the penalty area to go round the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the back of the net.