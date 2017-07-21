 Skip to main content

Video: Romelu Lukaku scores a goal vs Man City

Manchester United recorded a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their friendly derby in the USA overnight – and summer signing Romelu Lukaku was on target once against.

The £75m arrival from Everton showed good pace to get on the end of a ball played in behind the City defence, then great composure and finishing to find the net from a tight angle with City’s new keeper Ederson having vacated his goal in an attempt to beat Lukaku to the first ball.

Here’s the goal:

