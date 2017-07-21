Video: Romelu Lukaku scores a goal vs Man City

Manchester United recorded a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their friendly derby in the USA overnight – and summer signing Romelu Lukaku was on target once against.

The £75m arrival from Everton showed good pace to get on the end of a ball played in behind the City defence, then great composure and finishing to find the net from a tight angle with City’s new keeper Ederson having vacated his goal in an attempt to beat Lukaku to the first ball.

Here’s the goal:

Pace – Yes. Touch – Yes. Goal – Yes Lukaku. pic.twitter.com/raf85rU8kP — Utd (@RantUtd) July 21, 2017