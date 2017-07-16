Video: Tiemoue Bakayoko introduces himself to Chelsea fans

Chelsea’s new signed Tiemoue Bakayoko has recorded a short video fact-file of himself for the club’s supporters.

The question-and-answer profile gives Blues fans the lowdown on the recent arrival from Monaco.

France international Bakayoko, aged 22, provides some basic biographical details before explaining why he has made the move to Chelsea.

It is safe to say that he isn’t at Stamford Bridge for a laugh. Asked to described himself, he replied: “Serious. Hard worker. Winner.”

Here is the Bakayoko introductory video: