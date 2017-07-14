Video: Wayne Rooney scores on his first appearance since rejoining Everton from Man Utd

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney wasted no time in settling back in to his Everton jersey.

The Toffees’ new signing needed just 34 minutes of action for his boyhood club to find the net.

Rooney, who rejoined Everton from United last weekend, scored a spectacular long-range effort in a friendly match in Tanzania yesterday evening.

You can see that latest debut strike from a man who made his name scoring spectacularly on his debut appearances in the video below…