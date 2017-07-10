Video: Wayne Rooney’s first interview since leaving Man Utd for Everton

Wayne Rooney has given his first interview since returning to Everton.

The England captain left Manchester United yesterday to rejoin his boyhood club. In his interview, Rooney claimed to have been wearing Everton pyjamas during the 13 years since he left Goodison Park to make the move to Old Trafford.

He also said he was excited about the other signings Ronald Koeman has made this summer.

You can hear what else he had to say about rejoining the Toffees in the video below.