 Skip to main content

Videos: Arsenal and Chelsea players warming up

Arsenal and Chelsea’s players have completed their warm-ups in the Bird’s Nest Stadium ahead of today’s pre-season friendly between the two sides.

You can see videos of players from both sides being put through their paces in the build-up to the match below.

The stadium at which Usain Bolt catapulted himself into being a household name at the 2008 Olympics was treated to a slightly different pace as Cesc Fabregas went through his warm up routine.

Loading...