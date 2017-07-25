Videos: Chelsea and Bayern Munich arrive ahead of friendly

Chelsea and Bayern Munich’s players have arrived at the National Stadium in Singapore ahead of today’s pre-season friendly between the two sides.

Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas looked eager to keep the sponsors happy. He clearly wasn’t using his headphones as he made his way towards the dressing room, but put them over his ears as he approached the cameras.

Striker Michy Batshuayi cut a relaxed figure as he headed into the stadium.

The Blues have arrived at the National Stadium… #CFCTour 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/t0iJ8alsxF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 25, 2017

But the best entrance of all was made by Bayern forward Thomas Muller, who stopped at the doors of the stadium to check he had the correct credentials to enter.

The Germany international compared the pass on the lanyard round his neck with the examples displayed in front of the entrance to confirm he was allowed in.

