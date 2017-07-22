Videos: All the goals as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0

Chelsea recorded a 3-0 win over Arsenal in their pre-season friendly in Beijing today.

The Blues put out a strong side in the Bird’s Nest Stadium and it showed as they recorded a comfortable victory against their Premier League rivals.

Brazilian midfielder Willian opened the scoring with an early goal after good work from Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgium international went from provider to scorer as he bagged a goal in either half to complete the win for the champions.

Here are all the goals:

