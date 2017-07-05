 Skip to main content

Videos: Liverpool return to pre-season training

Liverpool’s squad reported for duty at Melwood this morning for their first day of pre-season training.

It was back to work for manager Jurgen Klopp and his players on Wednesday morning.

You can see video footage of the players arriving at the training ground for their return to work in the videos below.

After heading into the dressing room and getting their kit on, it was out onto the training pitch for their first session in preparation for the 2017/18 season.

Roberto Firmino was among those to head to the indoor pitch for a fitness assessment.

