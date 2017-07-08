Videos: Wayne Rooney at Everton’s training ground to finalise transfer

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was at Everton’s training ground this afternoon ahead of his transfer.

The England skipper was spotted driving into the Toffees’ Finch Farm base in a white Range Rover.

A few hours later he was seen driving away from the training ground. He is thought to have been discussing terms and undergoing a medical.

The deal is not yet done, with some details still to be ironed out, but Rooney is expected to clinch his return to his former club very soon.