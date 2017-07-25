Virgil van Dijk camp still expect him to join Liverpool this summer

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk’s camp are briefing that they still expect him to join Liverpool this summer.

A source close to the Netherlands international has told Sky Sports that they expect Van Dijk to be at Anfield before the transfer window closes.

Van Dijk, aged 25, is currently training alone after telling the Saints he wants to leave the club. He has been omitted from a pre-season trip to France by manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

The former Celtic centre-back was on the verge of joining Liverpool in a £60m earlier this summer. But the deal fell through when Southampton reported the Merseysiders to the Premier League for an alleged illegal approach of their skipper.

Liverpool issued a statement in which they issued an apology to the Saints and declared they had ended their interest in Van Dijk following the misunderstanding.

But the latest information coming from those around the player suggests the move could still be on.