Is Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool back on?

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk could yet sign for Liverpool this summer, according to The Sun.

The Dutch centre-back appeared to be on the verge of moving to Anfield in a £60m deal earlier in the current transfer window before a row between the two clubs saw the Saints report Liverpool to the Premier League for allegedly tapping up Van Dijk.

That row appeared to stem from newspaper stories from Anfield sources detailing how keen Van Dijk was to join the Merseysiders.

But the 26-year-old reportedly remains determined to join Jurgen Klopp’s squad and is said to be considering handing in a transfer request.

In the wake of Southampton’s complaint, Liverpool issued a statement in which they apologised and ammounced that they had ended their interest in Van Dijk. Klopp is reportedly now resuming his interest in the former Celtic player and a deal could still be done for around £60m.