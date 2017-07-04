Wayne Rooney to Everton is almost inevitable

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney’s return to boyhood club Everton is almost inevitable, according to talkSPORT.

The broadcaster quotes a source close to the Merseyside club as saying the deal is “almost inevitable”. The Toffees are said to be very confident of bringing their former starlet back to Goodison Park this summer.

Rooney, aged 31, has been reduced to a bit-part role at Old Trafford under manager Jose Mourinho and is tipped to move on during the current transfer window.

He still has 12 months to run on his United contract, but Everton are hopeful of coming to an agreement to sign him and believe Rooney wants to join their squad.

The England captain joined the Toffees as a nine-year-old and burst onto the first-team scene aged 16 in 2002.

He scored 17 goals in 77 appearances for the team he supports before Manchester United snapped him up in a £25.6m deal in 2004.

Rooney is the all-time leading goalscorer for both United and England.