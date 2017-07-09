Wayne Rooney: Everton confirm signing of Man Utd skipper

Everton have confirmed the signing of Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

The England skipper was at the Toffees’ Finch Farm training ground yesterday and has now finalised his return to his boyhood club.

Rooney, aged 31, has signed a two-year contract that will keep him at Goodison Park until June 2019.

He grew up supporting Everton and came through the Toffees’ youth ranks, breaking into the first-team as a 16-year-old in 2002.

Two years later, he moved to United where he has spent the past 13 seasons. In that time he became the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer and won the Champions League, Europa League, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups.

He leaves Old Trafford with a record of 253 goals in 559 games for the Red Devils. To date, he has made 77 appearances for Everton and scored 17 goals.