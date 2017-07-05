Wayne Rooney left out of Man Utd tour ahead of Everton transfer

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been omitted from the travelling party for the club’s pre-season tour of the USA ahead of his transfer to Everton, according to The Sun.

The England skipper, aged 31, will not be heading to the States with Jose Mourinho and his squad, but will instead complete his return to Goodison Park by the end of the week, the report claims.

United head off to start their tour on Sunday. Rooney has been withdrawn from the travel plans and his transfer is said to be all but done, with sources close to both clubs briefing that the deal is on.

Rooney, a boyhood Evertonian, came through the Toffees’ youth system and burst into their first-team as a 16-year-old in 2002.

He move to Old Trafford in 2004 and is now United’s all-time leading goalscorer. But he saw his role in the team diminish under Mourinho last season and had been tipped to move on this summer in search of regular playing time.