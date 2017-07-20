West Ham close to signing former Man Utd striker Javier Hernandez

West Ham United are closing in on the signing of former Manchester United man Javier Hernandez, according to the BBC.

The Hammers are yet to agree a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for the Mexican striker, but are confident of landing their man and a deal is now close, the report claims.

Hernandez, who is also known as Chicharito, signed for United from Chivas for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £10m in 2010. He scored 59 goals in 156 appearances for the Red Devils, but was shipped out on loan to Real Madrid in 2014 by then manager Louis van Gaal and sold to Leverkusen for £7.3m in August 2015.

He has netted 39 times in 76 matches for the Bundesliga side, with his form last season attracting the attention of West Ham and other teams.

The 29-year-old became Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer in May when he scored his 47th goal for his national team.