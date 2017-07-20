West Ham confirm deal to sign former Man Utd striker Javier Hernandez

West Ham United have announced they have agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Javier Hernandez.

The former Manchester United striker is due in London to undergo a medical over the next couple of days and will then finalise his switch to the Hammers.

A statement released by West Ham confirmed the deal is done subject to the physical checks and the player agreeing personal terms.

A deal has been agreed for @CH14_https://t.co/6oTXPx6VTr — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 20, 2017

Mexico international Hernandez, who is also known by his nickname Chicharito or Little Pea, was sold to Leverkusen by United in August 2015.

He has scored 39 goals in 76 matches in his two seasons with the German side.

The 29-year-old left Old Trafford with a record of 59 goals in 156 appearances, but was deemed surplus to requirements when Louis van Gaal took charge in 2014. He sent him on a season-long loan to Real Madrid before offloading him to Leverkusen for £7.3m the following summer.

He became Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer when he netted his 47th goal for his national team in May.